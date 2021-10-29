By Laman Ismayilova

Ganja City Children's Art School has presented a music number entitled "Nizami - 880".

First, the director of the school Ramail Atayev said that a series of events were held in the cultural institutions of the Ganja Regional Culture Department within the "Nizami Ganjavi Year", Azertag reported.

The music number prepared by Gunay Huseynli and Masud Karimov, included songs, romances and the poet's ghazals.

Gulmira Hamzayeva, Adila Huseynova, Javahir Ismayilova, Zaur Dadashov delighted the audience with the music pieces of Uzeyir Hajibayli, Fikrat Amirov, etc.

Art school students Aysu Abbasova and Murad Mammadli (tar) performed "Aisha's Dance" and "Waltz" from Gara Garayev's ballet "Seven Beauties".

The school's "Ganja Buds" dance ensemble (artistic director Khalig Aliyev) presented a beautiful dance, while actor of Ganja State Puppet Theater Mahammad Hajiyev appeared on the stage in the role of Nizami Ganjavi.

At the end, the head of the Ganja Regional Culture Department Vasif Jannatov thanked the school administration and teaching staff for holding the event.

Nizami's legacy is of great importance for Azerbaijani culture. The poet, who started his creative activity with lyrical poems - gasidas, gazals and rubais, has gained popularity all over the world. He dedicated his whole life to lyrical poems, and different philosophical problems.

The works of Nizami Ganjavi were translated into many languages. The rare manuscript copies of his works are kept and preserved like precious pearls in famous libraries, museums and literary foundations in cities such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, Baku, Tashkent, Tabriz, Tehran, Cairo, Istanbul, Delhi, London, Paris and others.

In Khamsa (Quintet), the poet revealed the living pages of history. The attack of the Russians on Barda city, a fairy tale of the Russian Princess, the beautiful Shirin amazons, battles, described in various poems of Nizami - all this is historically and geographically related to medieval Azerbaijan and the Caucasus.

Nizami Ganjavi passed away in 1209 in his native city of Ganja. A grandiose tomb was raised over his grave.

