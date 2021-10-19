By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan's young talent Fidan Huseynova has won prize at Zhara Kids Music Awards. The singer was awarded in the category " Song of the Year".

The 2021 Zhara Kids Awards ceremony took place at Vegas City Hall in Moscow.

During the awarding ceremony, Fidan Huseynova performed her song Bubble Gum. She was accompanied by the Top Star dance group.

For young singer, it was very exciting to walk on the red carpet within Zhara Kids Music Awards.

Her performance was well received by the audience with rounds of thunderous applause.

Fidan Huseynova became the first at the Testene Art Baku International Art Festival in the vocal category among performers 9-12 years old in 2017. Last year, Fidan participated in several projects, including the song "Say Hallelujah" in a duet with Elnur Huseynov.

She gained popularity after the Baku concert of Lara Fabian, the girl entered the stage of the Heydar Aliyev Palace and sang the legendary song Je t'aime with her.

Fidan was awarded a scholarship, and her name was added to the Golden Book of Young Talents by order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in 2016. She also performed abroad in 2018: she traveled to Vienna and Italy.

In Italy, Fidan performed at the Festival in San Remo, where she took 3rd place.

In November 2018, Fidan Huseynova represented Azerbaijan at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "I wanna be like you".

Zhara Kids Music Awards has been held in Moscow since 2020.

The music event gathers young talents who share the same stage with famous artists such as Emin Agalarov, Jasmine, Slava and many others.

Meanwhile, Zhara Music Festival will be held at Sea Breeze resort next summer.

The audience will enjoy five days of a varied concert program with participation of world-famous singers on July 27-31, 2022. Turkish singers will also perform at the festival in Baku.

Many famous singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the festival's previous editions.

