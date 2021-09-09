By Laman Ismayilova

Uzeyir Hajibeyli's operetta "The Cloth Peddler" will be presented at Tianjin Grand Theater in China on September 16.

The event is timed to the Azerbaijan National Music Day, celebrated annually on September 18.

The date is the birthday of Azerbaijan's prominent composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli.

"The Cloth Peddler" tells the love story of young Asgar, who wants to get married. He is a rich, successful businessman and has everything he could wish for except for one thing - a lovely wife. However, some old-fashioned traditions do not allow him to choose his own bride.

The new production will be staged with the support of the Azerbaijani Embassy in China, the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Tianjin Municipal Bureau for Culture and Tourism. The operetta was previously shown in China in 1959 and in 2010.

The artistic director of the project is Claudia Young (Malaysia), artistic and musical consultant- the chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijani State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev, general manager - Yang Lingyang (China), conductor - Sun Jingkai (China), producers and casting directors - Li Xaofei and Lu Sheng.

Meanwhile, the Harbin Symphony Orchestra and the Kunming Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Ayyub Guliyev will perform at the Tianjin Theater next spring.

Fikrat Amirov's "One Thousand and One Nights" will be also presented at the Tianjin Theater as part of the concert tour.

