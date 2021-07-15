By Laman Ismayilova

Kharibulbul Awards has been held at Buta Palace, bringing together cultural and art workers, representatives of public organizations, media and business who supported the country during the Second Karabakh War.

Founded by Mirtalıblı Group LLC, the prize has been awarded since 2016 to inform the general public about public and cultural figures who contribute to the promotion of patriotism and moral values.

The prize is presented in various nominations for achievements in public life, education, medicine, business, culture, art, science, architecture, sports, fashion and media.

The National Anthem of Azerbaijan was sounded at the beginning of the event. A minute of silence was honored in memory of the martyrs of the Karabakh war, who fought for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Among the honored guests were veterans and gazis of the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War, who were greeted with a standing ovation.

Major Ali Sattarov and his comrades noted that, led by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijani Army in unity with the people liberated the country's territories after almost 30 years of Armenian occupation.

He emphasized that the Patriotic War was inscribed in golden letters in Azerbaijan's glorious history.

The head of the Mirtalıblı Group, Laman Mirtalibli spoke about the heroic army, historical tolerance and multiculturalism, democratic principles and economic development in Azerbaijan.

"Azerbaijan has shown its strength during the 44-day Patriotic War. Karabakh has revived again! The region will be restored, turning into one of the most beautiful places on Earth," she added.

The prize winners included Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova, People's Artist Flora Karimova, Honored Artists Gulustan Aliyeva and Metanet Iskenderli, performer and TV presenter Roza Zergerli, director Nail Naiboghlu,Trend News Agency's correspondent Vugar Imanov, Vice-President of the Orienteering Federation, singer Parvin Azerigizi Gunel (Turkey) and many others.

The awarding ceremony was followed by a gala concert and the presentation of the magazine of the same name.

