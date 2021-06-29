By Laman Ismayilova

The 8th Golden Palm Awards will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan. The event will take place at Four Seasons Baku on June 30.

Golden Palm Awards is a prestigious award in Turkey, which has been awarded since 2014 for achievements in the fields of culture, art, media, business, medicine, sports, fashion, and architecture.

The project is co-organized by Brand İnvestment Group and Reputation Incorporated.

The prize has been awarded to such celebrities as Sinan Akchil, Murad Boz, Kenan Dogulu, Mustafa Checheli and many others.

The 8th Golden Palm Awards will open with a spectacular gala concert of pop singer Rilaya on June 29.

The organizers named some of the nominees, including Honored Art Worker Fakhriya Khalafova, People's Artists Faik Aghayev and Roya Ayhan, 25-time world kickboxing champion Eduard Mammadov, poetess and pianist Zahra Badalbeyli, artist Nigar Abbasbeyli, Vice-president of the Orienteering Federation Parvin Sharifovm, Selim Uyar, Sevgi Ekyor (Turkey) and many others.

The evening will be hosted by the popular Turkish actress and model Ozge Ulusoy.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az,Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

