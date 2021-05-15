By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia Faig Guliyev has met with the country’s Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth Tea Tsulukianito to discuss partnership in culture and sports.

During the meeting, the sides hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Georgia ties, including in sports and cultural areas.

The sides exchanged views on prospects for cooperation between the two countries.

Emphasizing the importance of reciprocal visits, the sides discussed the upcoming visit of Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov to Georgia this June.

Notably, Azerbaijan and Georgia enjoy successful partnership in cultural field.

In April, Azerbaijan Culture Minister Anar Karimov and the Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zurab Pataradze exchanged views on creative industry, film production and holding cultural days of the two countries.

In his remarks, Anar Karimov stressed that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia have a rich history. He emphasized that these ties have given a great impetus to the successful development of relations in various fields, including culture.

The Minister pointed out that the reciprocal visits of the heads of state and the documents signed between the two countries have made a significant contribution to expanding cooperation.

Zurab Pataradze expressed his confidence that the fraternal relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia will continue to strengthen in future. The Georgian Ambassador stressed the importance of implementing joint projects to further expand cultural cooperation.

The sides also touched upon other issues of mutual interest.

