By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Music Academy is pleased to announce a patriotic contest to mark Azerbaijan's victory in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The project is organized in partnership with Azerbaijan Union of Composers and the Culture Ministry.

The music congest is open to 25-35 years old professional composers. The competition is scheduled for May 1 to October 1, 2021.

The jury members include People's Artist of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Composers Frangiz Alizadeh, Honored Art Worker, professor Aydin Azimov, artistic director and chief conductor of the Gara Garayev Chamber Orchestra, People's Artist, Fakhraddin Kerimov, Honored Artist, professor Hajar Bababeva, composer, teacher at the Bulbul Secondary Special Music School Ayaz Gambarli.

The jury will evaluate the accepted works at the closed meeting. The names of the winners will be published on the Culture Ministry's website on October 15.

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan resumed after Armenia launched large-scale attacks on Azerbaijani forces and civilians on September 27.

The 44 days of war ended with the Russian brokered peace deal signed on November 10 by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement ended the 30-years-old conflict between Baku and Yerevan over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region that along with the seven adjacent districts came under the occupation of Armenian armed forces in the war in the early 1990s.

For about three decades, Armenia failed to implement the UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

