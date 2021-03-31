By Laman Ismayilova

Heydar Aliyev Palace has opened a producer centre at the initiative of Heydar Aliyev Palace Director Ramil Gasimov.

The centre aims to discover young talents (16-22 years old) in the following areas of art: jazz, pop, classic vocals, instrumental performances and painting.

The producer centre, which is to operate with the Culture Ministry support, will provide the preparation of repertoires, voice recordings, vocal classes, stage movements, fitness service, image and stylistics, clip shootings, local and international events, festivals and sound competitions.

For more information, please visit Heydar Aliyev Palace's Facebook page.

Heydar Aliyev Palace is a major venue in Baku, seating 2,500 people. The palace was renamed after Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev's death in 2003.

The opening of the building took place on December 14, 1972. Heydar Aliyev Palace was reconstructed in 2007-2008.

The official opening of the reconstructed palace took place on November 5-6, 2008.

This year, Heydar Aliyev Palace marks its 50th anniversary. As part of the celebration, the palace launched a new project titled "Historical Stage".

The project led by Ramil Gasimov brought together People's Artists Alim Gasimov, Siyavush Kerimi, Yalchin Adigozalov, Honored Artists Tahir Imanov and Jabir Imanov.

The project will be completed by the end of 2022 with a spectacular festival.

Heydar Aliyev Palace also successfully operates with other cultural centres. The palace has recently agreed on a partnership with the International Mugham Centre, the Bilkent Symphony Orchestra and the Bolshoi Theatre.

