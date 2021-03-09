By Laman Ismayilova

A film "In Between Dying" has won FIPRESCI award at Kerala International Film Festival in India. It was named the best international film presented at the festival.

Directed by Hilal Baydarov, the film tells about a love story of Davud, a young man trying to find his "real" family, who completes his life cycle in a single day. When he does find Love, it's in the place he has always lived. But it is too late.

The cast includes Orkhan Iskandarli, Rana Asgarova, Huseyn Nasirov, Samir Abbasov, Kamran Huseynov, Maryam Naghiyeva, Kubra Shukurova, Narmin Hasanova, Oktay Namazov, Murvat Abdulazizov, Gulara Huseynova, Gulnaz Ismayilova and Parviz Isagov.

In 2020, the film "In Between Dying" was successfully screened at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. The film was included in the festival's main competition program.

The film screening was attended by director Khilal Baydarov, director of photography Elshan Abbasov as well as actors Orkhan Iskandarli, Rena Askarova and Huseyn Nasirov. The film cast walked the red carpet and took part in a press conference.

Notably, Kerala International Film Festival is a film festival held annually in India. This film festival started in 1996 and is hosted by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs, Government of Kerala.

The festival is held in November or December every year and is acknowledged as one of the leading cultural events in India.

Several national and international films have their premieres at the IFFK each year. Competition section is limited to 14 selected films produced in Asia, Africa or Latin America.

The festival also has a section devoted to Malayalam cinema. On the lines of the IFFK, the Chalachitra Academy also hosts the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala.

