By Laman Ismayilova

Carpet Museum invites you to join a lecture​ on "The Dragon Symbol and Its Mythological Semantics in the Culture of the Turkic People" on March 4.

The lecture led by Associate Professor Elchin Abbasov will discuss the meaning of the dragon symbol in the traditional culture of the Turkic peoples, as well as in the history of military art and statehood, mythological and religious semantics of this image.

According to the quarantine rules, the number of participants in the lecture will not exceed 10 people. Tap the link to register for the​ lecture​.

The lecture will be in Azerbaijani. The event stars at 16:00. Admission is free.

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

The museum, initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, is beautiful inside and out. The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet.

Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received the national status for its significant contribution in popularization and promotion of the Azerbaijani Carpet Weaving Art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with beautiful pile carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while Karabakh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

The Carpet Museum also focuses on cooperation with the world leading museum organizations.

The exhibition "Echo of Soviet Azerbaijan. Carpet. Embroidery. Poster " held at the Museum of Oriental Art in Moscow in partnership with the Mardjani Foundation and the exhibition named "Azerbaijani carpets in the collection of the Museum of Turkish and Islamic Art held in Istanbul are among such projects.

Moreover, the Carpet Museum won Travelers' Choice Awards for the fourth time in a row last year.

The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz