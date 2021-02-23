By Laman Ismayilova

Nizami's legacy is of great importance for Azerbaijani culture. The poet, who began by writing lyrics in short forms – gasida, gazal, rubai has gained popularity all over the world.

This year marks the 880th birth anniversary of the great poet Nizami Ganjavi. In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order declaring 2021 the Year of Nizami Ganjavi in Azerbaijan.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is pleased to announce Art Fest Nizami as part of the celebration.

Initiated by the head of Arts Council Azerbaijan Dadash Mammadov, the festival will feature a series of events dedicated to the work of the legendary poet.

The project encourages talented people to participate in various joint projects.

The festival also focuses on raising awareness of the young generation about the poet's literary heritage.

A workshop for photographers called "Seven Beauties" has already been held as part of Art Fest Nizami.

The workshop brought together talented photographers Lala Huseynova, Alexander Karyagin, Mirsadikh Huseynov, Farhad Alakbarli, Simon Peter, Emin Guliyev and Madina Dorozhkina.

Each of the photographers presented his own view on Nizami Ganjavi's poem "Seven Beauties".

Public and art figures, including writers Natella Osmanli and Narmina Mammadzade, blogger Gulnara Imanova, restaurateur Lidia Aliyeva, head of the Art School Sona Guliyeva, designer Sabina Zulalova and ballerina Dariga Naimanova took part in the project as models.

The workshop will be followed by a photo exhibition. The project is curated by Sona Guliyeva, costume designer, designer - Sabina Zulalova, makeup artist - Angelina Babayeva.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az and Milli.az.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform, aimed at promotion of Azerbaijani culture and art.

The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. Arts Council Azerbaijan is headed by Dadash Mammadov since 2006.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, Youth Network.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz