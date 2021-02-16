By Laman Ismayilova

Uzbek music ensemble "Ozbegim Yoshlari" will perform a concert in Shusha.

The relevant agreement was reached during a meeting between director of Azerbaijan Cultural Center Samir Abbasov, and artistic director of the Ozbegim Yoshlari music group, Honored Cultural Worker Lutviya Ruzibayeva.

The sides discussed cooperation with Barkamol Ovlad, the main force of the youth movement in Uzbekistan, joint projects of the Uzbek Youth Music Group with the Azerbaijan Cultural Center, Azertag reported.

Ozbegim Yoshlari has participated in international festivals in more than 30 countries and won numerous awards. The music ensemble made great presentations on Uzbek culture and music. Its repertoire covers all aspects of Uzbek music - vocal, pop, makom, oriental dances.

Every year, Ozbegim Yoshlari traditionally performs a concert organized by Azerbaijan Cultural Center at the Turkistan Palace in Tashkent

Furthermore, Samir Abbasov spoke about the liberation of Azerbaijani lands occupied for 28 years. He stressed that the cultural sphere was severely damaged in these territories. Hundreds of cultural institutions and historical monuments were destroyed as a result of Armenian aggression.

The sides also discussed the establishment of cooperation with music and folklore groups and future joint projects.

Shusha city, along with 300 Azerbaijani settlements, villages, city centers were liberated during the 44-day-war in 2020.

