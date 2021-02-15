By Laman Ismayilova

Works of Azerbijani artist has been presented at Le Biennali Invisibili.

Azerbaijan in Le Biennale Invisibili is represented by Honored Artist Sabina Shikhlinskaya, who is also a curator of multiple international art projects. Sabina's art works address a few crucial points of all artistic thinking, Trend Life reported.

Sabina Shikhlinskaya has works in painting, video and photography. Well known for her early modernist paintings, she transitioned to contemporary art in the 1990s. She is one of the pioneers of conceptual art in Azerbaijan.

Le Biennali Invisibili has been running online since December 2020 with the participation of artists from 11 countries.

The project is curated by the director of Goethe-Zentrum Baku Alfons Hug.

Le Biennali Invisibili is a project created by team of "Animali Domestici" Alicia Lazzaroni and Antonio Bernacchi, Tijn van de Wijdeven, and Eduardo Cassina, who were inspired by the book of an Italian writer Italo Calvino Le città invisibili (Invisible Cities) describing alternative urban realities in his book.

The project embraces fiction and pseudo-reality as a framework for curatorial pursuit, as a series of virtual events, proposing and critiquing the conventional celebration of the design and art community.

Speaking about the project, Alfons Hug noted that in the current worldwide pandemic most Biennales had to be postponed or cancelled altogether.

"The same goes for art fairs, museum exhibitions and other artistic events. So the obvious choice was to create an online Biennale. I think it is one of the few digital projects where you get the opportunity to get acquainted with a completely new and unique format in contemporary art. This is one of the few digital projects where you get the opportunity to get acquainted with a completely new and unique format in modern art," he said.

The most remarkable thing about contemporary art is that it always reflects the historical and cultural heritage of each country. Azerbaijani culture, which is set in the triangle between Russia, Iran and Turkey, is obviously a very complex construction, blending Muslim, oriental tradition with soviet modernism on top of a strong Caucasian substrate...", he added.

The project aroused great interest among art lovers.

