By Laman Ismayilova

Works of national artists have been exhibited in the Parisian gallery Beauté Du Matin Calme.

The exhibition, organized by Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Asmar Narimanbayova brought together talented artists from Azerbaijan, Turkey and Italy.

The exhibition included works by Nigar Familsoy, Tofig Aghayev-Narimanbayov, Andrea Pozzi, Narmina Valiyeva, Ayla Insanova, Luciano Kaggianello, Olga Palkovits, Roya Hasanova, Rena Amrakhova, Vefa Efendizade, Aysel Mirgasimova, Leyli Museibova, Jamala Rakhmanli, Zarifa Mirzoyeva, Sahib Asadli, Leyli Musayeva, Nurgul Aliyeva, Zahra Mammadzade, Fidan Samadzade, Zahra Ildirimzade, Ayla Aziz, Zahra Mammadova, Ayan Nabiyeva, Kamran Muzaffer Genjer, Leyla Aliyeva, Gulya Guliyeva and Valida Rustamova.

Asmar Narimanbayova presented her work "Spirit of Shusha" at the opening ceremony. She painted this artwork during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War.

The artist was inspired by the bravery of Azerbaijani soldiers who fought for the liberation of the country's territories occupied by Armenia for nearly thirty years. Colorful works of artists left no one indifferent.

Notably, Asmar Narimanbayova previously curated an exhibition held at Bortone art gallery.

The exhibition displayed stunning paintings of 15 national artists Aysel Mirgasimova, Rena Amrahova, Leyla Aliyeva, Narmina Veliyeva, Nihad Aliyev, Tofig Narimanbayov, Sahib Asadli, Leyla Musayeva, Saida Kebirlinskaya, Nurjan Gurbanzadeh, Amina Hajili, Zahra Mammadzade and others.

The artists presented their art works in different art styles. The Parisian art gallery also exhibits art works by famous artists from Italy, Georgia and Turkey. The exhibition aroused great interest among art lovers.

Asmar Narimanbayova lives and works in two cities - Paris and her native Baku.

The artist grew up in the atmosphere of love to art, music and literature. Her father Togrul Narimanbayov was the world-famous Azerbaijani artist and her mother Elmira Huseynova was a sculptor.

Narimanbayova is distinguished by her bold and unique art works.

The artist thrills art connoisseurs with her vibrant paintings in different styles, including impressionism, post-impressionism, cubism and others.

Narimanbayova's works are displayed at prestigious exhibitions, international festivals and symposiums all over the world.

