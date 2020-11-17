By Laman Ismayilova

The chief conductor of the State Academic Opera and Ballet Theatre, Honored Artist Ayyub Guliyev has been awarded the Order of the Golden Cross.

He was awarded for special services in the field of culture and contribution to Baku-Budapest ties under the relevant decrees by Hungarian President János Áderand and Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The awarding ceremony will take place at the Hungarian embassy in Baku.

Over the past years, Ayyub Guliyev has successfully cooperated with the Hungarian embassy in Baku. The national conductor took part in the magnificent charity concert, co-organized by the Hungarian embassy in Azerbaijan and the Nargis Fund.

Under his musical direction, Danubia Orchestra Óbuda successfully performed at the Klassz a Parton Classical Music Festival 2019 in Hungary.

Ayyub Guliyev is the winner of several competitions, including the International Conducting Competition after B. Lyutoslavckiy in Belostok in 2006 and the International Conducting Competition after D. Mitropoulos in Athens in 2008 and many others.

In 2010, Guliyev won the top award, the Giuseppe Sinopoli prize, at the International Conducting Competition named after Arturo Toscanini in Parma.

The Honored Artist of Azerbaijan also successfully collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra (United Kingdom), Hamburg Klassik (Germany), Radio France, Lamoure, Elios (France) orchestras, the Vienna Chamber Orchestra, Wiener Consilium (Austria), Toscanini Philharmonic (Italy), Kolors Symphony Orchestra (Greece), Sichuan and Kunmin Philharmonic Orchestras (China), Danube Orchestra (Hungary), Russian National Orchestra (RNO), Russian Philharmonic Moscow Philharmonic Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia) orchestra (Croatia, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra (Croatia), Lithuanian National Orchestra, etc.

He gave concerts at the Mariinsky Theatre, the National Opera Theatre of Belgrade (Serbia), the Mikhailovsky Opera Theatre (St. Petersburg) and the E. Theodorini Opera House in Romania.

In 2018, Ayyub Guliyev was appointed as a chief conductor and music director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater. He is also an associate professor at the Baku Music Academy.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz