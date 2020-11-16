By Laman Ismayilova

The Embassy of Latvia in Azerbaijan will host an International Festival of Contemporary Art in Baku on November 16-24.

The festival, which is entitled "Maiden Tower. To Be a Woman - Women for Peace", is organized in partnership with the EU delegation.

The festival marks the UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, underlining females’ fair representation in decision-making processes to lead to peace.

The event will bring together international experts and give ground to share their experience on the prevention of domestic violence during the COVID-19 pandemic and reflect the impact of the pandemic and war on women's lives through contemporary art.

The festival will feature several exhibitions, concerts, conferences, presentations and film screenings.

In 2019, the International Festival of Contemporary Art was timed to the 100th anniversary of the liberation of Azerbaijani women.

As part of the festival, stunning artworks of the incredibly talented artists were showcased at the Baku Museum of Modern Art.

The cultural and art figures, museum directors and artists from European countries such as Austria, the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary and others took part in the festival last year.

The guests-participants in the festival were film directors and museum specialists, curators and art critics, artists and cultural activists, from EU member states such as Austria, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden, Hungary, Switzerland, from Eastern Partnership countries such as Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and from third countries such as Iran, Turkey and Israel.

