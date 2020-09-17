By Laman Ismayilova

A new art competition has been announced in Azerbaijan. Students of art faculties at higher educational institutions are invited to presented their art works dedicated to a young sculptor Samir Kachayev, who died in fierce April battles in 2016.

The project is co-organized by the Foundation for the Promotion of Spiritual Values, Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts and the Public Association for the Promotion of Art Criticism, Trend Life reported.

Photos of works should be sent to the following e-mail: ziyadxan_ali@mail.ru until October 5. The winners will be announced in the second half of October.

April War, or a four-day war, started on April 2, 2016 when the frontline positions and settlements of Azerbaijan came under heavy artillery fire by the Armenian armed forces.

Six civilians were killed, including two children aged under 16, and 26 people were injured as a result of shelling of Azerbaijan’s settlements located along the line of contact by Armenia. Numerous public and private facilities, including civil infrastructure, were severely damaged as a result of the offensive, 232 houses, 99 power transmission line poles, three electric power substations, kilometers of water and gas pipes were destroyed.

The battles resulted in the victory of the Azerbaijani Army. Some positions in the direction of the heights around Talysh village of Tartar region, Lalatapa height of Jabrayil region and Jojug Marjanli, Gulustan village of Goranboy region and Madagiz village of Tartar region were liberated.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz