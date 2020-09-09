By Laman İsmayilova

Azerbaijani youth have been awarded at International Festival Garden of Cultures - 2020 in Lithuania.

The country was represented at the event by the Azerbaijani Youth Organization of Lithuania (AYOL), the State Committee for Work with Diaspora reported.

The organization won the prize for its active participation in the promotion of Azerbaijani culture in Lithuania.

The young people delighted the festival visitors with Azerbaijan's cultural heritage.

They provided insight into traditional music and dances, such as "Sari Gelin", "Naz elama" and others.

The performance of the dance "Yalli", a symbol of friendship and unity, made the festival even more spectacular.

In general, Azerbaijani culture was met with great interest by the organizers and participants of the event. AYOL chairman Khidir Kazimov said that Narmin Aliyeva, the coordinator of the Coordination Council of Baltic Azerbaijanis in Lithuania, had a special role in ensuring the participation of young people in the event.

Azerbaijani students and young people living in this country were closely involved in the preparation of national dances and the solution of organizational issues.

Initiated by students in 2012, AYOL aims at strengthening ties between Azerbaijani and Lithuanian Youth. The organization focuses on uniting all Azerbaijani students and young people living and studying in Lithuania.

Memorandum of Understanding on Humanitarian Cooperation was signed in the meeting between Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan in 2010.

This agreement has served a great deal not only for first 20 students that had been sent to Lithuania in 2010, but also for the future incoming students to Lithuania from Azerbaijan.

According to the memorandum, the students would be freed from tuition fees and will be able to obtain bachelor or master programs, in leading universities of Lithuania.

