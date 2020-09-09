By Laman Ismayilova

For the first time Zhara Digital Music Awards has been solemnly held in Moscow.

The awarding ceremony featured film-concert with the prize winners. The film shooting took place in various locations like Tretyakov Gallery, Oceanarium, majestic concert halls and many others. At the ceremony, music lovers enjoyed public talks with pop singers EMIN, Grigory Leps, JONY, Sergey Zhukov, Alexander Panayotov, HammAli & Navai, etc.

JONY (Jahid Huseynli) and the duet HammAli & Navai (Alexander Aliyev and Navai Bakirov) became the winners of the digital prize at Zhara Music Awards. The duet HammAli & Navai was named the band of the year, while JONY won the prize in the category "Breakthrough of the Year".

The prize winners also included Sergey Lazarev (Album of the Year), LOBODA (Female Video of the Year), Sergey Zhukov (For Contribution to Art), NK (Best Song in a Foreign Language), Dima Bilan (Song of the Year) and others.

The third Zhara Music Awards was scheduled for September 4 at Crocus City Hall. However, the event was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic. Now, the ceremony is expected to be held on April 4, 2021.

Recently, Zhara Kids Music Awards was also held in Moscow bringing together talented kids and teenagers.

Young singers shared the same stage with famous artists such as Emin Agalarov, Jasmine, Slava, Sogdiana and others, who received the Kids Choice Awards from the debutants. The performance of Emin Agalarov and his A.LI left no one indifferent. The young singer premiered his rap song.

Notably, Zhara Music Festival 2020 in Baku was postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic. The list of celebrities will remain the same. All tickets purchased this year will be valid next year! No additional fees will be required, even if the price increases in 2021.The festival will take place from July 28 to 1 August, 2021.

Zhara Music Festival is co-organized by People's Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov, Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps, founder of Russkoye Radio and Zolotoy Grammofon Award Sergei Kozhevnikov.

More than 200 singers and bands like Chingiz Mustafayev, Monatik, Philipp Kirkorov, A’Studio, Vera Brezhneva, Bosson, Rita Dakota, Dmitry Matatov, Glyuk’oza, Nikolay Baskov, Kristina Orbakaite, Burito, Aleksandr Panayotov, Ani Lorak and others took part in the last year’s festival.

