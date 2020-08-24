By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani manuscript will be included in UNESCO's World Memory Register.

The inclusion was discussed during working meetings between the Institute of Manuscripts and UNESCO.

Initiated by the UNESCO Headquarters and the South Korean National Commission for UNESCO, the meeting was chaired by experts from the Netherlands, Azerbaijan, Australia, South Korea and Australia, Azertag reported.

Chairman of Azerbaijan's commission for UNESCO World Memory Program, the head of the Institute of Manuscripts Teymur Karimli presented the 19th century manuscript to UNESCO experts.

The national commission also included the head of International Relations Department Nigar Babakhanova, deputy director for Scientific Affairs at the Institute of Manuscripts professor Pasha Karimov, Scientific Secretary and associate professor Azizagha Najafov.

At the meeting, Nigar Babakhanova spoke at both the main and plenary sessions on the manuscript submitted for inclusion in the register and brought to the attention of UNESCO experts archival documents that would facilitate an objective assessment.

After scientific evaluation, another Azerbaijani manuscript might be included into UNESCO's World Memory Register in the next few months.

In addition, four manuscripts kept at the Institute of Manuscripts - Rustam Jurjani's "Zahireyi-Nizamshahi", Abulqasim Zahravi's "Al-maqalatus-salasim", Abu Ali ibn Sina's "Al-Qanun fit-tibb" and Muhammad Fuzuli's "Divan" have been already included in the register.

Azerbaijan and UNESCO have been enjoying successful cooperation since1992. In 2003, the parties signed the framework agreement on cooperation in the areas of culture, science, education and communication, which allowed Azerbaijan to become one of the donors of UNESCO.

Many Azerbaijan's cultural sites have been included into UNESCO's World Heritage List.

Icherisheher (Old City), Maiden Tower and Shirvanshah's palace were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2000, while since 2007 the Gobustan National Historical-Artistic reserve was also listed among these heritages.

Sheki, a significant city at the crossroads of the historic Silk Roads was inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List during the 43rd session of the World Heritage Committee held in Baku.

In 2017, UNESCO recognized Azerbaijan's dolma as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Art of crafting and playing with kamancha, presented jointly by Azerbaijan and Iran, was also inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

UNESCO successfully celebrated the 600th anniversary of the death of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi and the 200th anniversary of the first settlement of Germans in Azerbaijan last year.

