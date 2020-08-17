By Laman Ismayilova

Famous singer Rilaya has captivated music lovers with the song "Shusha".

The song was performed as part of "Dəyər ver" team's project dedicated to the prominent natioal poetess Khurshudban Natavan.

Khurshidbanu Natavan, a daughter of the last ruler of the Karabakh khanate, has left a deep mark in the country's history.

Known as a prominent educator of her age, public figure, philanthropist, the legendary poetess won nationwide recognition.

Kindness, friendship, humanism and love were the main themes of Natavan's ghazals.

Her romantic poems express the feelings and sufferings of a woman who was not happy in her family life and who lost her son. She adopted the pen name "Natavan", a Persian term meaning "powerless", after her son’s tragic death in 1885.

The project was presented in three languages - Azerbaijani, Russian, and English.

The music was composed by Natalia Goncharova, lyrics by Zahra Badalbeyli. The video was filmed by Natik Mukhtarov, project coordinator - Zaur Darabzade. The project was organized with the support of the "Azərİpək" MMC.

