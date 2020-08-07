By Laman Ismayilova

English synth-pop duo "Hurts" will perform in Baku as part of its Faith World Tour. The concert is scheduled for February 11, 2021.

Hurts are an English synth-pop duo formed in Manchester in 2009, consisting of singer Theo Hutchcraft and multi-instrumentalist Adam Anderson. They have released four studio albums: Happiness (2010), Exile (2013), Surrender (2015), and Desire (2017). Their first two albums both reached the top 10 in several countries.

In May 2020, Hurts blacked out their pictures on their social media profiles and posted links to a Telegram profile, on which they released puzzles leading to the release of a lyric video for "Voices", the first single from their upcoming fifth album.

Speaking about the single, Hutchcraft stressed that "Voices" had become "oddly prescient" during the COVID-19 pandemic. In June, the duo revealed that the upcoming album would be titled Faith released its second and third singles from the album - "Suffer" and "Redemption".

The album is expected to be released on September 4.

