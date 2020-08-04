By Laman Ismayilova

The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum annually attracts thousands of experts in the field of culture from all over the world, including Azerbaijan.

The forum has provided insight into majestic Azerbaijani carpet weaving art on its social networks.

The cultural platform showcased a unique example of shedde carpet, included into the collection of National Carpet Museum.

Shedde is one of the most difficult types of lint-free carpet to perform. Ornamental shedde patterns usually consisted of alternating squares - they were used, for example, as shawls. There is a large caravan depicted in the form of long horizontal rows of loaded camels on the following shedda carpet.

According to ancient beliefs. the image of a camel, a patient animal, symbolizes wealth. The image of a whole caravan meant the eternal movement of life.

It was believed that such carpets bring abundance to the house, so they were never laid on the floor, but hung on the walls. The exception was the eve of the Novruz holiday, when girls and women made wishes while sitting on a lint-free shedde carpet, and then left it in the open air for seven days - so that the carpet "saw" the moon, stars and sky, and then, made wishes.

Notably, the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum 2020 is scheduled for November 12-14.

The forum is held by the Government of St. Petersburg with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

The large-scale event is aimed at preserving and developing Russian culture, supporting cultural initiatives at the regional, federal and international levels, and developing international cooperation in the field of culture.



The forum is developing in parallel in three directions. An extensive business program is of interest to specialists in various fields of culture. The festival program includes numerous cultural events for residents and guests of St. Petersburg. The business area creates conditions for the implementation of projects and signing of agreements in the field of culture.

