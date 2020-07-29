By Laman Ismayilova

World Humanultural Drive (WHD) has awarded Azerbaijani designer with prestigious award.

Famous designer, creator of a number of business projects Sabina Zulalova won "Covid 100 Star" in Technology and Innovation nomination, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported.

The award was presented to 100 representatives of 35 countries who contributed to fight against coronavirus.

The designer presented several projects at once. One of them is the masks she created with multi-colored prints.

Zulalova also organized a startup for 3D scanning of cultural heritage objects - Gara Garayev Museum, the Maiden Tower and the Beylar Mosque.

She plans to continue working in this direction, designing more 3D travel sights of Azerbaijan. The designer also organized virtual tours to the country.

World Humanultural Drive (WHD) is a charity based in London. Its founder is Abdul Basit Syed. Zulalova met a representative of the organization in 2019 at the international congress in Berlin, where she represented Azerbaijan.

Since then, the designer has been keeping in touch with representatives of this organization through social networks.

The main goal of the project is to express gratitude to the volunteers who helped people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The WHD awarding ceremony is scheduled for September 2.

