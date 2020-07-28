By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Art Gallery has laughed a new art project aimed at further expansion of cooperation with artists living in the regions.

Co-organized in partnership with the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, the project allows local artists to strengthen ties with various cultural institutions and improve art in various parts of Azerbaijan.

The project helps local artists to make their art more recognizable through a joint work.

All artists who are eager to join the project should provide information about themselves, their contacts. More details are provided on Facebook.

Founded in 1975, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery displays more than 14,000 paintings, graphics, sculptures, decorative and applied arts and contemporary art examples.

The main activities of the gallery include preservation and restoration of Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, researches on the current situation and prospects of the fine arts and decorative-applied arts and much more.

The majority of exhibitions in Azerbaijan and abroad are mainly composed of the works stored in the gallery.

The State Art Gallery regularly successfully holds various art projects, lectures and other events.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz