International Mugham Center and Eurasian Peoples' Assembly have taken part in a virtual conference held within "Meeting with Partners" project.

The conference discussed a wide range of issues, including the promotion of Eurasian Peoples' cultural heritage and the expansion of ties between cultural and art workers, Azertag reported.

At the conference, director Murad Huseynov spoke about the history of the creation and activities of the Mugham Center, as well as about the state’s concern for mugham art. He also informed about the large-scale projects implemented by International Mugham Center and its activities.

Famous for its spectacular concerts, scientific-theoretical and research projects, the International Mugham Center is now switching to online projects, which can be found on Facebook and Instagram.

The Mugham Center is planning to hold multiple virtual projects such as online conferences and lectures.

International Mugham Center is also actively expanding its international relations with foreign partners.

Over the past years, the Center has successfully implemented multiple cultural projects aimed at promotion of national music: "Evenings of ashug music", "Treasury of Secrets", "Unforgettable", "Pearls of ethnic music", etc.

Founded in 2017 in Moscow, Eurasian People’ Assembly includes more than 2,500 representatives from 67 countries.

The Eurasian Peoples’ Assembly was established having a goal of creating, an integration model of the Great Eurasian Partnership, extension and deepening of contacts between peoples in addition to the development of political cooperation, transport and logistics, commercial and financial relations of the Eurasian countries.

