Film Council has been established in Azerbaijan.

The Council was initiated in accordance with Presidential Order "On measures for the development of Azerbaijani cinema" dated March 1, 2019 to organize film contests with state support.

The Film Council consists of many specialists, including heads of film studios, filmmakers, media representatives and others.There are three working groups, operating at Azerbaijan Film Council.

The First Working Group receives applications and documents and includes Fikrin Bektashi (lawyer), Orkhan Aliyev ( film investor) and secretary of the Film Council, film expert Leyla Vezirzade.

The Second Working Group focuses on cinematography features of the films. The second group consists of film directors and screenwriters Yavar Rzayev and Mirbala Salimli, film director and producer Fariz Akhmadov, expert on cultural heritage, member of the European Cultural Parliament Jahangir Selimkhanov, screenwriter and editor Roman Orkodashvili, graduate of the International School of Film and Television in Paris, cameraman Orkhan Abbasov, animation director Mansur Shafiyev, film critic Aygun Aslanli and theater expert Aydin Talibzade.

The Economic Assessment Working Group includes director of Azerbaijanfilm Studio Nazim Huseynov (chairman), head of Debüt Studio Rufat Hasanov, general director of İctimai TV Balakishi Gasimov, director of Baku Media Center Orman Aliyev, founder of "Buta Film" production center Ilgar Najaf, director of Mozalan studio Ali-Sattar Guliyev, director of "Color of May" production center in Germany Elmar Imanov and PR manager of Park Cinema chain Rustam Fataliyev.

Azerbaijan has a rich cinema history and has significantly contributed to the international film industry.

Shortly after the Lumiere brothers from France invented cinematograph, an apparatus for making motion pictures, in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began shooting motion pictures that depicted everyday life in Baku.

The first short, silent film of Azerbaijani cinematography "You are caught" was shown in Baku on August 2, 1898. The audience witnessed a historical event - the birth of Azerbaijani cinematography.

Today, the Azerbaijani cinema has come to be an internationally recognized modern art enjoying a huge popularity and recognition at international film festivals, which frequently award the national films.

Over the past years, more than 300 films and 1,200 documentaries, as well as hundreds of cartoons were filmed.

