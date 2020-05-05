By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert has been successfully held as part of "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət" project, co-organized by Azerbaijan Cultural Ministry and Medeniyyet TV.

The guests of the live broadcast were the soloist of the International Mugham Center, Honored Artist Tarana Aliyeva, writer Ulviya Heydarova, as well as students of the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts Kamil Gadimzade, Turkay Melikova, Shafiga Abbasova and painter Gulshan Aliyeva.

Tarana Aliyeva spoke about her projects implemented during the days of social isolation. Together with her students, she performed several concerts presented on social networks as well as Medeniyyet TV.

Young talents who became guests of the project shared their creative successes with the audience.

Notably, the project "Bizi birləşdirən mədəniyyət" is aired three days a week. The concert program is available on the Mugham Center`s Facebook.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz