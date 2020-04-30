By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theate offers free online performances.

The theater`s programme includes performances for both children and adults. All performances will be shown in real time on the theater’s Facebook and official website.

Spectators will be able to watch online performances such as “Lie Detector”, “Wolves and Sheeps”, “Another Night of Scheherazade”, “They Are Not Joking with Love”, “Ceremony "," King Lear "," Fedra "," In the Crystal Palace", "Love Affair on New Year's Eve ", "Midsummer Night's Dream ", several parts of the children's the play "Guess the Tale" and much more.

The State Russian Drama Theater named after Samad Vurgun plays a major role in the cultural life of the country. Charismatic and extraordinary talented theater actors always surprise the audience with wonderful performances.

Many works of Russian literary figures such as Tolstoy, Pushkin, Chekov, Gogol, Lermontov, Mayakovsky, Lavrenyov, as well as Azerbaijani literary figures such as Jafar Jabbarli, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, Ali bay Huseynzade, Najaf bay Vazirov, Huseyn Javid, works of world classics such as Shakespeare, Schiller, Moliere, Dumas, Hugo, Balzac are staged in the theater.

The theater team pays special attention to young viewers, and plays a significant role in introducing theater art to children.

Nowadays, Azerbaijan State Russian Drama Theater is one of the most popular theaters in the country.

