By Laman Ismayilova

Over 120 Ministers of Culture worldwide have participated in virtual conference to discuss the culture sector’s response to the impact of COVID-19 and find ways of supporting artists and creators.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Abulfaz Garayev highlighted the measures taken in Azerbaijan during the coronavirus pandemic under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva as well as relevant orders signed by the head of state.

Thanks to the activities of the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijan Cabinet of Ministers, the situation with the pandemic in Azerbaijan was taken under control and the wide spread of this virus was prevented.

The Minister also informed about various social programs implemented by the state under the special quarantine regime, including more than 20 projects organized by the Cultural Ministry.

The campaigns "Stay at home, create at home", "United by Culture", "Learn to work at home" are among them.

The minister also emphasized that Azerbaijan has joined UNESCO`s ResiliArt global movement, aimed at supporting artists during COVID-19.

