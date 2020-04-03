By Laman Ismayilova

Famous tar musician Shahriyar Imanov will perform a home concert on April 3.

The musician will delight music lovers with fascinating music pieces at 14:30.

Shahriyar Imanov had his first competitive entry in 1999 in memory of Haji Mammadov and won the 1st place. His first solo concert took place in 2001. The musician was accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Orchestra. In 2007, he won the Republican contest in memory of Akhsan Dadashov.

He also took the 1st place at the International Mugham Festival 2013.

Tar is one of the most beautiful instruments in Azerbaijani culture and is played with a mediator. It is made from mulberry, walnut and pear trees, and the face of the instrument is made from cattle heart membrane. Its strings differ by thickness and composition.

The music and craftsmanship of Azerbaijani musical instrument, tar, was included in the UNESCO list during the seventh session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage, in 2012.

