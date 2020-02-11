By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert will be held at International Mugham Center on February 13 as part of "Evenings of ashug music".

The evening will mark the 100th anniversary of Dunyamali Kerem, who is a member of Azerbaijan Writers' Union, Trend Life reported.

The ashugs have long been called El anasi (Mother of the People) in Azerbaijan, as they have always expressed the hopes of the people, defended the freedom to love, and sung of devotion to the country.

The lyrical poetry of the ashugs comprises dozens of forms and styles.

Ashug is frequently accompanied by balaban and wind bands. However, the saz is the principal instrument of the ashug.

Since 2009 the art of Azerbaijani Ashiqs has been inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The main goal of International Mugham Center is to promote Azerbaijan's musical culture.

The Center successfully implements cultural projects directed to promote national music: "Aşıq musiqisi axşamları" (Evenings of ashig music), "Sirlər xəzinəsi" (Treasury of Secrets), "Unudulmayanlar" (Unforgettable), "Etnik musiqi inciləri" (Pearls of ethnic music, "Muğam axşamları" (Evenings of mugham music), "Muğamat var olan yerdə" (Where mugham lives), "Yeni nəsil dəvət edir" (New generation invites), etc.

