Famous Vienna Strauss Festival Orchestra has thrilled audience at Heydar Aliyev Center.

Since 1978, the Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna has established itself as a top-class ensemble for the authentic interpretation of Viennese music.

The orchestra's fourth concert in Baku was beyond all expectations. With its highly acclaimed performances, Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna won the hearts of listeners in Baku. The musicians brilliantly performed music pieces by Johann Strauss as well as other Viennese classical composers.

Famous conductor and virtuoso violinist Peter Guth is the orchestra's founder and artistic director. At the concert, he masterly combined conducting orchestra with fascinating violin play.

Educated at the Academy of Music in Vienna and at the Moscow Conservatory, where he studied with David Oistrakh for three years, Peter Guth was successful as a soloist and with the Vienna Trio. Educational work, publications on modern violin methodology, active concern for new music, as well as his earlier position as first concertmaster of the Vienna Radio Symphony, give a comprehensive picture of this versatile, well-known Austrian musician.



As the artistic leader of the Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna and also as a guest conductor, repeatedly invited by more than 100 renowned symphony orchestras, he has made an exceptional career in the musical centres of the world.

The Vienna Strauss Festival Orchestra is actively involved in a number of musical events, including the annual Strauss Festival in Europe.

Over 35 years of its existence, the Orchestra has successfully performed in Japan, China, Russia, Turkey, Romania and other countries.

