By Laman Ismayilova

Another concert will be held at International Mugham Center on January 25 as part of "Mugham Eveninings".

At the evening, famous mugham singers Kamil Nabiyev, Miralam Miralamov and Nisbet Sadraeva will thrill the audience with "Chakhargakh" mugham.

It should be noted that the International Mugam Center implements a number of projects aimed at promoting Azerbaijani national music such as "Mugham Eveninings" aimed at the promotion of the country`s mugham heritage.

The audience has already enjoyed 7 main mughams, as well as folk songs and tasnifs.

Until the end of this year, mughams - “Bayati-Shiraz”, “Humayun”,“Shushter”, “Shahnaz”, “Orta Mahur”, “Arazbari”, “Osmanlı”, “Heydari” and others will be presented as part of the project.

With centuries-old history, the Azerbaijani mugham, a treasury of the world music, continues to amaze the music lovers.

This unique kind of music is based on the rich philosophical and literary ground.

One of the most valuable monuments of the material and spiritual culture of the nation contains seven main modes - Rast, Shur, Segah (are especially common), Shushtar, Bayaty-Shiraz, Chahargah, Humayun and three collateral kinds - shahnaz, sarendj, chargah in some other form.

Vagif Mustafazade is the founder of Azerbaijani jazz-mugham movement that emerged in the late 1960s and 1970s in Baku, as a result of the mixture of these two styles.

Jazz schools around the world have recognized Vagif Mustafazadeh as a phenomenal musician. His works represent a unique combination of eastern and western schools, of tradition and innovation.

Throughout years, he wrote numerous jazz compositions, including fugues, preludes, ballads and scherzos, many of them written in the 1970s. He released a total of eight albums, all with different line-ups, mood and style.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz