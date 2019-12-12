By Laman Ismayilova

A photo exhibition by the famous journalist Irada Asadova has opened at Leyla Khazari Gallery.

At the opening ceremony, the Swedish ambassador to Azerbaijan Christian Kamil stressed that the exhibition is another cultural bridge, aimed at showing the sights of Stockholm through photography.

The exhibition "Dreams about Stockholm" consists of a series of images of the Swedish capital. For Irada, Stockholm is a warm, cozy and modern city where everyone will find a corner to their heart.

The exhibition is based on the contrast of cold and warm tones, bright details and discreet background, cold architectural forms and the boiling life around them.

Irada Asadova expressed gratitude for the organizing the event and shared her impressions of the trip to the Swedish capital. She noted that Stockholm is a city of breathtaking landscapes and urban views, full of beauty and charm.

In winter, Stockholm turns into a wonderful place that can melt ice in the heart of any guest. The city is famous for majestic museums and many other attractions.

The exhibition aroused great interest among viewers.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz