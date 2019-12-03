By Laman Ismayilova

Jafar Jabbarly is regarded as one of the Azerbaijan's most influential writers. His works are still relevant, which is evidenced from countless plays and films based on his masterpieces.

A play "Yaşar" based on the writer's work has been staged at the National Drama Theater as part of the Jafar Jabbarly Week.

The project was timed to the writer's 120th anniversary in accordance with the decree of the President Ilham Aliyev, Trend Life reported.

The artistic director of play is People's Artist Azerpasha Nematov, directors Mehman Fatullayev and Emin Asgarov, art director-Honored Worker of Culture Ilham Asgarov, composer-People's Artist Siyavush Karimi, light artist-Rafael Hasanov, assistant director-Narmin Hasanova.

People's Artists Ramiz Melik, Nuraddin Mehdikhanli, Jafar Namig Kamal, honored artists Elnar Garayev, Rashad Bakhtiyarov, Masma Aslangizi, Ayshad Mammadov, Mehriban Khanlar, Elshan Rustamov, Elkhan Guliyev, actors Javidan Novruzov, Elchin Effendi, Ali Nurzade, Rada Nasibova and others.

The play "Yashar" was written by Jafar Jabbarly in 1932. The play tells the story of young laboratory technicians - Yashar, Togrul and Tatyana, who dream of turning saline wastelands into cotton fields.

His other works, including "Baku War", "Devoted Sariyya", "Laughter through Tears", "Shah Nasreddin", "Bride of Fire", "Sevil" and "Almaz" gained widespread acclaim among readers and viewers.

Jabbarly was also committed to cinema. He believed in the development and future success of art and along with his theater work, he became the first Azerbaijani screenwriter.

Jabbarly chose the freedom of women in society as the main theme of his works.

His first script, "Sona", was an essential rewriting of the "Haji Gara" play by the founder of Azerbaijani classical drama, Mirza Fatali Akhundov, where he made a woman as the lead character. He accentuated the idea that women have the right to freely express their opinions.

Another well-known play, "Sevil", which was lately screened, also pointed viewers' attention to women's freedom. In this play he showed two women, Sevil, a beautiful woman who obeyed her husband unquestioningly, and Dilbar, Balash's mistress, as well as a man Balash, who disliked his past, repudiated traditions and customs and turned away from his own father.

The play shows the young woman's ability to keep pace with life, even when caught up in the whirl of social and political events, and transformation into an active fighter for a new life.

Jabbarly was a very eager director, and he made actors repeat scenes many times. The major scene of the "Sevil" film where Sevil takes off her veil was shot over and over again.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz