World-famous national artist Nigar Narimanbayova has displayed her art works in the largest exhibition hall of the Russian Spiritual and Cultural Center at Holy Trinity Cathedral in Paris, France.

The artist's famous paintings "Princess. Bird of Happiness" and "Fantasy" were highly appreciated by art connoisseurs.

Narimanbayova exhibited her art pieces at the Russian Spiritual and Cultural Center at Holy Trinity Cathedral for the first time. Her paintings are regularly displayed at exhibitions organized by the Association.

Stella Kalinina, chairman of the Stella Art International International said that the works of the Azerbaijani artist reminded the fairy tales and aroused great interest of viewers. She stressed said that Narimanbayova always chooses interesting themes for her masterpieces, Azertag reported.

Notably, 11 talented artists, representing the gold fund of the Stella Art International Association are also present their art works in the exhibition.

The exhibition "Esprit de Rencontre" is organized by the Stella Art International Association. The event will last until November 25.

Nigar Narimanbayova lives and works in Baku and Paris. She graduated from the Azerbaijan State Art school named after Azimzade and All-Union state Institute of cinematography. S.A. Gerasimov in Moscow.

Her famous painting "Marionette", which enters the artist's series of paintings "Love Toys", won the main prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

The painting "Adagio" received the prize of the Salon of independent artists - TOILE D'OR 2016.

Nigar Narimanbayova’s five paintings including "The Puppet", "Kiss of a Nymph", "Magic of the Night", "Broken Wings" and "Confession of a Mermaid" were also displayed at the largest international exhibition of contemporary art Salon Business Art Fair 2017.

She was awarded with an honorary diploma signed by the commissioner of the salon Georges Levy and art magazine La Gazette Des Arts, with inscription "For the creation of a magical unique world filled with fairy tales and magic".

Narimanbayova is a member of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan and the International Association of Art. Her paintings are displayed in the exhibition halls of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism, National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan as well as in private collections.

Holy Trinity Cathedral and The Russian Orthodox Spiritual and Cultural Center is a complex that consists of four buildings in Paris, France: the Cultural Center found on Quai Branly, an educational complex in University Street, an administrative building in Rapp Street and the Holy Trinity Cathedral of the Russian Orthodox Church.

The Cathedral was one of the most visited places during the Days of the French National Heritage held in September 201. The event was visited by no less than 12,000 people.

