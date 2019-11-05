By Laman Ismayilova

The 2nd season of Baku Fashion Expo, Azerbaijan's most fashionable project, will be held on November 15-17.

The project serves as a great fashion platform, full of all forms of self-expression: exhibitions, installations, master classes, fashion shows and showrooms for designers.

This season, all visitors have a chance not only to enjoy fashion exhibits from the country’s best designers, but also to see the backstage of the fashion world.

The Baku Business Center, is the venue where the Baku Fashion Expo will exhibit photos of the talented photographer Panah Mehti. In his photographs, Panah captured the process of fashion creativity.

Among the designers who took part in the experiment, there were well-known names long established in the fashion market, as well as young designers who are just starting their career.

The project was attended by designers representing brands - Fakhriya Khalafova, Sabina Zulalova, Gunel Behbudova, Zumrud Mirzaliyeva, Natavan Aliyeva, Gunay Bornak, Limpero, MMMDN and Sida.

In addition to the photo exhibition, a design showroom will also be presented as part of the project, where each visitor can purchase catwalk clothes. Fashionistas can take part in free workshops from leading industry professionals and watch popular fashion films.

Baku Fashion Expo is organized by the Azerbaijan Association of Fashion Designers twice a year with the support of Non Stop Creative Agency, Baku Business Center, Lenovo with the new model Yoga, YAR, Dastan, Phobia VR and Class A fashion school. The fashion project allows talented designers to express themselves in Azerbaijan and abroad.

