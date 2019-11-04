By Laman Ismayilova

Karabakh Regional Dance Cup has been successfully held in Barda Cultural Center, bringing together the country's best dancers.

The participants competed in several age categories - "babies" (up to six years old), "children" (six to 10 years old), "juniors" (10-16 years old) and "adults" (from 16 years old and older), Trend Life reported.

Speaking about the competition, president of the Azerbaijan Dance Association Aziz Azizov said that Karabakh Regional Dance Cup aims to encourage young people to demonstrate their talents at various competitions and festivals. He expressed special gratitude to the festival's artistic directors and jury members for their patience and work.

The dance groups "Buta" artistic director Zaur Gasimov, "Karabakh" (Nargiz BabaYeva), "Karabakh Girls" (Sevinj Davudova, Aysel Bayzanova), "Ugur" (Bagdagul Teymurova), "Nur" (Eyvaz Aliyev), "Azerin" (Asim Aliyev), "Inji"(Javid Mammadov), "Banu" (Melek Tagiyeva), Ruslan (Ismayil Mammadov), "Khadija" (Arif Mammadrzatev) from Tovuz region and Sheki kids art school (Khumar Asadova) were among the winners.

Karabakh Regional Dance Cup was co-organized by Azerbaijan Youth Union and Dance Association, with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Jam Group art company.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.az, Trend.az, Day.az, Milli.az.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz