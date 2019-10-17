By Laman Ismayilova

World-famous opera singers will perform at the Heydar Aliyev Center on November 23.

Opera stars Giovanni Gualliardo, Massimiliano Pisapia and Marina Nachkebia will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra, Trend Life reported.

The concert will feature popular Italian songs, solo parts and duets from operas "La Traviata" , "Rigoletto", "Troubadour", "Carmen", "Tosca", "La Boheme", "Love drink", "Don Juan", "Eugene Onegin", included in the Golden Fund of world classics.

Italian baritone Giovanni Gualliardo has long won the love of the public. He is the soloist of the La Scala Theater in Milan, the Roman Opera House, the Massimo Theater in Palermo, the Carlo Felice Theater in Genoa, etc. He tours with such prominent conductors as Bruno Campanella, Daniel Harding, Daniel Oren and others.

Massimiliano Pisapia made his debut as Riccardo in Un Ballo in Maschera at the Opernhaus Leipzig under the baton of Riccardo Chailly. Since that moment he had started a career performing in many of the world's most important concert halls and opera houses, such as: the Teatro La Scala in Milan, Opernhaus Zurich, Bayerische Staatsoper in Munich, Hamburgische Staatsoper, Teatro Colõn in Buenos Aires, Teatro del Maggio Musicale in Florence, Teatro Carlo Felice in Genoa, Teatro Regio in Turin, Teatro Massimo in Palermo, Arena di Verona, Teatro Verdi in Trieste, Teatro Regio in Parma and Puccini Festival in Torre del Lago.



His repertory includes "Madama Butterfly", "Rigoletto", "Les Contes d'Hoffmann", "Macbeth", "Simon Boccanegra", to name only a few.

Marina Nachkebia (soprano) is a laureate of international competitions Montserrat Caballe (2012), Luciano Pavarotti (2012), Francisco Vinyas (2013), Riccardo Zandonai (2013), Renata Tabeldi (2013), Marcello Giordani (2014). Her wonderful voice can be heard in the best theaters in Italy-Reggio Theater in Parma, Municipal Theater in Piacenza, the Massimo Bellini Theater in Catania and the La Scala Theater in Milan.

