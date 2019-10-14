By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani FM JAZZ BAND successfully performed at the 4th Delta Jazz Festival held on October 11-14 in Astrakhan, Russia.

At the festival, famous Azerbaijani songs were performed at the concert in a new style, Trend Life reported.

In anticipation of the performance, the musicians met with jazz fans in a warmly atmosphere.

The meeting discussed the history of Azerbaijani jazz music and its successes in the international arena. Azerbaijani national instruments were also showcased as part of the meeting.

Speaking about the jazz festival, Fuad Musayev, one of the music band members, shared his impressions on the event.

"To be honest, we did not expect that there would be such a full house, everything went at a very high level. We express our gratitude to all the spectators and organizers for the warm welcome and for supporting the director of the Bridge of Friendship and Joy Charity Foundation Sevinj Nasirova," said Fuad Musayev.

Fuad Musaev is popular in Azerbaijan as a singer, composer, and jazz band leader, a talented performer with a strong velvet voice.

At first, the musician created the pop group FM EXPRESS BAND. FM JAZZ BAND ensemble was created on its basis.

The band's first performance was held in Georgia in at the Caucasus International Jazz Festival 2016.

Along with FM JAZZ BAND, Trio Ramberto Ciammarughi (Italy), Big Band (Russia), Elijah Jamal Balbed and Candy Mills (U.S) took part in the festival.

