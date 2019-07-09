By Laman Ismayilova

Famous Malian musician Cheick Tidiane Seck continues to delight his music fans around the world. The talented musician, performer of popular and traditional Malian music, is one of the most prolific musicians of the African continent.

The 1980s and 1990s witnessed continued success and activity for Seck, both in his extensive worldwide recording and touring, as well as his collaboration with jazz pianist Hank Jones on the album "Sarala" in 1995.

Seck’s music band includes Mantegari Frank (drummer), Adam Dembele (percussion), Jankey Suso (vocal), Mohammed Hufis (bass guitar) and Mamadi Diabate (guitar).

Together with his band and Azerbaijani musicians, Cheick Tidiane Seck has given a concert at the International Mugham Center in Baku, Trend Life reported. The musicians surprised Baku audience with a magnificent performance.

At the beginning of the concert, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO Anar Karimov noted that the evening of music is a bridge of culture between the countries and peoples.

The evening featured African jazz improvisations, as well as a synthesis with Azerbaijani musicians -Bacustik Jazz group including Salman Gambarov (piano), Emin Hasanov (bass guitar) and Vagif Aliyev (drummer), and mugham singers Sakhavat Mammadov (tar), Ogtay Sharifov (kamancha) and Almakhanim Ahmadli (khanende).

Cheick Tidiane Seck is known not only as a musician, arranger and composer, but also as a fighter for peace in Mali. The joint work with iconic jazz, pop and folk performers, in particular with such legendary personalities as Hank Jones, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Fela Kuti, Mory Kante, Salif Keita, Youssou N'Dour, Damon Albarn, Carlos Santana and Joe Zawinul and others, brought Seck fame and popularity.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz