By Laman Ismayilova

Shaki is endowed with towering mountains and breathtaking landscapes. For many years, the city has been a top venue for the country's major music festivals.

With its diverse natural beauty and culture, Shaki is home to large-scale Silk Road International Music Festival.

Famous music bands and theater troupes, talented musicians from Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan are taking part in the festival jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Composers Union, the Ministry of Culture and Shaki Executive Power.

One of these participants is Azerbaijan State Chamber Orchestra, which has mesmerized the listeners at the 10th Silk Road International Music Festival, Trend Life reported.

For 55 years, the orchestra successfully performed in many countries around the world and international festivals, such as Russia, former Czechoslovakia, Poland, Tunis, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, etc.

The orchestra, conducted by People's Artist Fakhraddin Karimov, presented the works of Azerbaijani, Russian and European classics together with the soloists and winners of international competitions Jeyla Seyidova (violin) and Mirkhalid Mammadzade (flute), and honored artist Farida Malikova (kamancha).

The festival's artistic director, chairman of the Azerbaijan Composers Union Firangiz Alizade highly appreciated the performances and presented the orchestra with the official symbol of the festival.

