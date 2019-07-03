By Laman Ismayilova

The exhibition​ "Azerbaijan Heritage in Louvre Museum"​ has opened its doors at the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum as part of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

For the first time in Azerbaijan's cultural history, three rare exhibits from the world-known Louvre Museum’s permanent exhibition are presented in Baku.

This exhibition in Baku marks the beginning of cooperation between the two museums, which will strengthen these ties and serve as an impetus for large-scale projects that will present samples of Azerbaijani national heritage.

In his speech, Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev stressed that relations between the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum and the Louvre Museum are at a high level. Many exhibits related to Azerbaijan are kept in the Louvre and other foreign museums.

He noted that three Azerbaijani carpets, which are stored in the Louvre Museum, are now displayed in the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum.

"It is gratifying that in such a world-famous museum as Louvre Azerbaijani carpets are stored. By informing guests with this fact, we popularize Azerbaijani culture," Garayev said.

Speaking at the event, French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Aurelia Bouchez said that the exhibition is an indication of cooperation between the two countries.

"This unique event held between the Louvre Museum and the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum is in the center of everyone`s attention. And now we are rediscovering these carpets for ourselves. This event demonstrates the relationship between Paris and Baku, " she said.

This project is the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum's contribution to the implementation of the State Program for the Preservation and Development of Carpet Art in Azerbaijan for 2018–2022.

The event is co-organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, Embassy of France in Azerbaijan, the Louvre Museum, French-Azerbaijani University and Silk Way West Airlines.

The exhibition​ "Azerbaijan Heritage in Louvre Museum" will last until September 30.

The Azerbaijan Carpet Museum was created in 1967. The main purpose of the creation of the museum was to store, research, and demonstrate unique examples of the carpet weaving art, which are Azerbaijan’s national heritage.

The Carpet Museum has become a research-training and cultural-educational center where many events, such as exhibitions, international symposiums, and conferences, are held. During its years of existence, the museum has organized more than 30 exhibitions in different countries throughout the world.

In 2004, the law on the Preservation and Development of Azerbaijan Carpet was enacted with the museum’s participation. The law aims to implement the registration of Azerbaijan carpets, protect and support their development, and coordinate scientific and methodical training.

