By Laman Ismayilova

The names of Azerbaijani stars who will perform at the pre-party of Zhara International Music Festival have been disclosed.

The pre-party of the festival will take place at Sea Breeze recreation center on June 22 at 19:00, Trend Life reported.

National artists Brilliant Dadashova, Zulfiyya Khanbabayeva, Aygun Kazimova, Eurovision 2011 winner Nigar Jamal, as well as representatives of Azerbaijan at Eurovision 2018 and 2019 Aysel Mammadova (AISEL) and Chingiz Mustafayev will perform at the pre-party.

The organizers of the event noted that later they will also announce the names of Russian stars who will take part in the pre-party.

Zhara International Music Festival is always associated with sunny summer and good music. The pre-party traditionally gathers artists who will shine on the coast of the Caspian Sea this year.

Zhara participants have already plunged into the beloved atmosphere: stunning red carpet and wonderful performances left no one indifferent.

The hosts of the evening were Yana Koshkina and Konstantin Tarasyuk, who greeted the organizers of the annual Zhara festival, People’s Artist of Azerbaijan Emin Agalarov (EMIN), Honored Artist of Russia Grigory Leps and the founder of the Russian Radio and Golden Gramophone Prize Sergey Kozhevnikov.

Gluk’oZa, Jasmin, Stas Mikhailov, Nyusha, Mitya Fomin, Alexander Panayotov, Alena Apina were among the participants.

Russian singers Rita Dakota, EMIN, Elina Chaga, Natan, Doni, Irina Nelson and many others performed at the pre-party. The event was also attended by Yuri Aksyuta, Araz Agalarov, Igor Matvienko, Steven Seagal, Yana Churikova, Yuliya Baranovskaya and others.

Zhara International Music Festival 2019 will offer its guests four days of non-stop entertainment. Fantastic concerts with more than 80 artists, incredible light shows and much more await music lovers.

This year, the festival organizers promise to go on record and significantly exceed the scale of previous years: in addition to the main stage, two pools with two large stages will be installed on the Caspian coast. In addition, the food court zone and VIP zone will be expanded.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz