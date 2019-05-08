By Mirsaid Ibrahimzade

The Second ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival will be held in the capital of Azerbaijan from October 18 to 20, Rashid Aghamaliyev, ANIMAFILM Director, told Trend Life.

He noted that the motto of the festival is “New view on tradition and development”.

This year, applications for the festival can be sent through FilmFreeway – the large platform for sending works to festivals.

ANIMAFILM festival will include such categories as “Best Short Animated Film” (up to 20 minutes), “Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film” (up to 20 minutes), “Best Short Animated Film for Children” (up to 10 minutes), “Best original screenplay for a short animated film” (up to 6,000 characters) and “Audience Award”.

The festival’s international jury will be headed by Masud Panachi. There will also be a jury including children. The jury will award the winners with the "Golden Boat" award.

The “Audience Award” will be awarded based on the results of the audience vote. Counting of votes will be carried out under the guidance of the organizing committee of the festival.

During the three days, the festival will show dozens of foreign and national animated films for children and adults. The goal of the organizers is to create an annual event that would delight the local and foreign audience and professionals, as well as to promote the development of animation art in Azerbaijan.

The First ANIMAFILM Baku International Animation Festival was held in October 2018. As many as 480 films and 15 screenplays from 63 different countries around the world were presented to the two international and one local contests of the festival.

The winners of the festival were announced on the third day of the competition, at the closing ceremony on 21 October, 2018. The winners were awarded with “Golden Boat”.

The winner of the “Best Short Animated Film” competition was Louise Bagnall from Ireland for her animated film “Late Afternoon”. The winner of " Best Azerbaijani Short Animated Film" award was Samir Salahov, the director of the film "Continuity". Zeynab Ghorbani Faryad won the second international award – “Best Original Screenplay” for her script “The Nakhkesh”.

