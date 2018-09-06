By Naila Huseynli

YARAT Contemporary Art Center will host a film of Ivan Tverdovsky titled "Jumpman" on September 11.

The chronometer of the screenshots is 95 minutes which will be presented within the framework of the Russian Film Week.

The film talks about a story of a young man recently released from a psychiatric clinic that has a rare condition – he feels no pain. The hero of the film goes to live with his mother but becomes caught up with crime and corruption in Moscow. His main party trick is to jump in front of cars and then extort money from their drivers, because he does not feel pain.

The film will be shown in Russian.

Tverdovski, known as director, screenwriter, operator and artist, is the curator of the Short Film Program since 2012. The director's full-length film debut was "Correction Class". In 2014, he won two awards at the Kinotavr Film Festival in Sochi, and won a prize for the best debut.

The film won the Grand Prix of the East European Film Contest "From the West to the East" at the Film Festival Karlovy Vary. In 2016 at the 27th Kinotavr Film Festival, he won the "Elephant" prize of cinema critics and cinematographer for the film "Zoology".

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz