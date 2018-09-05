By Laman Ismayilova

As part of the 3rd Indonesian Cultural Festival (ICF), the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Baku and YARAT Contemporary Art Space invites you to an Architecture Forum with the theme of Indonesian Islamic architectural heritage on September 14.

The Forum is led by Indonesian renowned architect, Mr. Munichy Bachron Edress, Chairman of Indonesian Architecture Association.

The architect will present Indonesia’s rich architecture, which is influenced by a variety of art and cultural heritage, among others Muslim heritage. One of the topics that he will present is a unique Muslim village called "Kampung Kauman" or Kauman village in the city center of Yogyakarta, a traditional and historical city in Java Island with an existing Sultanate palace and designed based on specific Javanese cosmology and philosophy.

Munichy Bachron Edress, M.Arch., IAI, AA, is an Indonesian architect, artist, living and working in Yogyakarta. He is the Chairman of Indonesian Architect Association and professor at the Islamic University of Indonesia in Yogyakarta. He also takes painting as a career and owns a painting gallery.

The event starts at 19:00. Admission is free.

Language: Bahasa, with translation into Azerbaijani.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

YARAT comprises YARAT Art Centre, ARTIM Project Space, YARAT Studios, YAY Gallery and an extended educational and public programme.

---

