YAY Gallery invites you to the meeting with Azerbaijani artist Amrulla Israfilov on August 24.

Amrulla Israfilov (b. 1962) is one of the artists of the Azerbaijan modern art who works in direction of pure and abstract painting.

With expression of highlights of plain and ordinary life in his oeuvre, he denies the assumptions of narrative art. It delivers emotions directly to the viewer. His figures reveal nature with the gestures, costumes and recognizable elements of occupation.

Currently his works displayed at YAY Gallery as a part of Bodily Landscapes exhibition.

The exhibition shows landscapes, in which nature obtains human features and the human body gets objectified creating a perception that is detached from any gender identification dissolving into earthly forms and colours, vivid projection surfaces of internal states.



Moderator: Farah Alakbarli

Time: 7 pm

Venue: YAY Gallery, Icheri Sheher, 5, Kichik Gala str.

YARAT is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art in Azerbaijan and to creating a platform for Azerbaijani art, both nationally and internationally. Based in Baku, YARAT (meaning CREATE in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

It realizes its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals. YARAT facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

YARAT comprises YARAT Art Centre, ARTIM Project Space, YARAT Studios, YAY Gallery and an extended educational and public programme.

