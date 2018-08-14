By Laman Ismayilova

Russian theater "Shut up and dance" and artist Yelena Vedernikova will delight their fans in Baku.

A novel "Treasure Island" by Robert Louis Stevenson will be staged at Heydar Aliyev Palace on November 17.

A magnificent synthesis of modern dance and animation, full of love dance movements and created by the artists will help viewers experience this story along with the characters.

With the participation of one of the best Russian dancers - Yevgeny Yasmakov, spectators will enjoy spectacular break dance, hip-hop, acrobatics, funk and other modern dances.

Tickets for the performance, which starts at 16:00, cost 5-49 manats ($8-83).

Treasure Island is an adventure novel by Scottish author Robert Louis Stevenson. He wrote Treasure Island in 1881. It is set in the days of sailing ships and pirates and tells of the adventures of Jim Hawkins and his search for the buried treasure of an evil pirate, Captain Flint.

---

